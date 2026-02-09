Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 297,451 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 76.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,070,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 898,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,196,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 276,523 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 769,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 274,203 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 98.2% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 318.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 230,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.6%

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

