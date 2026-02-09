Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $9.03 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $289,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 739,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,305,000 after buying an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 4.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $739.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $756.74 and a 200-day moving average of $740.42. The firm has a market cap of $110.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $806.99.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Information Technology ETF
- The day the gold market broke
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.