Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.73 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.07 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.08 and a 12-month high of $97.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day moving average of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

