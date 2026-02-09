Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 157,359 Shares of Adient $ADNT

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,359 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Adient were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Adient by 441.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 56,316 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Adient by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,171,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,801,000 after purchasing an additional 954,441 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Adient by 241.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 146,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 103,603 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Adient by 921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 812,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 732,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Adient by 1,105.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adient from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adient from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adient from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.61.

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 2,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,736.75. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ADNT opened at $26.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient’s product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

