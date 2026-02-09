Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 15.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 22.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.11.

In related news, COO David Moreno bought 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.89 per share, with a total value of $670,037.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,037.06. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTAI opened at $272.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.44. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $81.45 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 1.53.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

