Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APAM. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APAM opened at $45.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.76. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 127.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 87.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

