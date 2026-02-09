Caledonia Investments PLC Buys 8,000 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Caledonia Investments PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Pool makes up about 4.9% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $49,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Pool by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,458,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,196,000 after buying an additional 1,994,885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pool by 11.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 699,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 35.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 616,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,564,000 after acquiring an additional 160,878 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pool from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on Pool and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

Pool Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of Pool stock opened at $266.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.51. Pool Corporation has a 52-week low of $226.10 and a 52-week high of $374.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.