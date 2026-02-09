Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $347.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $305.00 to $347.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Stock Up 4.5%

Amgen stock opened at $384.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46. Amgen has a 52-week low of $261.43 and a 52-week high of $385.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 66.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,251.68. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 27,765.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,880,000 after buying an additional 6,676,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,663,726,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,303,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,838,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,949,296,000 after acquiring an additional 961,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,226,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,076,000 after acquiring an additional 863,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target to $400 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in Amgen’s outlook and providing fresh positive momentum for the stock. Read More.

Argus raised its price target to $400 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in Amgen’s outlook and providing fresh positive momentum for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat Street estimates and management’s commentary pushed the shares to a new 12‑month high — the earnings beat and upgraded FY‑2026 guidance underpin the rally. Read More.

Q4 results beat Street estimates and management’s commentary pushed the shares to a new 12‑month high — the earnings beat and upgraded FY‑2026 guidance underpin the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Clinical progress: Amgen advanced xaluritamig into a first‑in‑human Phase 1b trial for hard‑to‑treat Ewing sarcoma — a development that adds long‑term pipeline upside if the program shows activity. Read More.

Clinical progress: Amgen advanced xaluritamig into a first‑in‑human Phase 1b trial for hard‑to‑treat Ewing sarcoma — a development that adds long‑term pipeline upside if the program shows activity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Post‑marketing safety study for IMLYGIC in melanoma reached completion — reduces an uncertainty from the label/safety perspective and may support that asset’s commercial outlook. Read More.

Post‑marketing safety study for IMLYGIC in melanoma reached completion — reduces an uncertainty from the label/safety perspective and may support that asset’s commercial outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target to $347 but kept a Neutral rating; the new PT still implies downside versus the current price, creating mixed signals for investors. Read More.

Guggenheim raised its price target to $347 but kept a Neutral rating; the new PT still implies downside versus the current price, creating mixed signals for investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank moved its target to $295 and maintained a Hold — another measured call that tempers the enthusiasm from Buy-rated upgrades. Read More.

Deutsche Bank moved its target to $295 and maintained a Hold — another measured call that tempers the enthusiasm from Buy-rated upgrades. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes rotation into defensive/health names and institutional buying as contributors to the stock’s move to multi‑month highs — a broader-market technical tailwind rather than company‑specific news. Read More.

Market commentary notes rotation into defensive/health names and institutional buying as contributors to the stock’s move to multi‑month highs — a broader-market technical tailwind rather than company‑specific news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CVS said it will replace Amgen’s and Lilly’s bone‑disease treatments with lower‑cost alternatives on some preferred drug lists starting April 1 — a material commercial headwind for the affected product sales. Read More.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.