Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target to $22.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AOSL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $21.36 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $635.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $37,933.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 127,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,863.28. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 634.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 49.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

