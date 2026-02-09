JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $155.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WEX. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on WEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised WEX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.55.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.66 and a 200 day moving average of $158.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. WEX has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $180.71.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The business had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.80-4.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,506 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $225,327.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,884.38. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $74,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,789.40. This trade represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in WEX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in WEX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

