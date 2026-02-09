Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$37.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ERO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Freedom Capital raised Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$43.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.91.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$41.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.99. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$13.17 and a 1-year high of C$53.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.66.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$246.59 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 4.7442244 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ero Copper

In other Ero Copper news, Director John H. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.11, for a total transaction of C$781,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 377,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,688,825.52. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

