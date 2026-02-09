Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$290.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$280.00 to C$290.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Cormark upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$291.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins raised shares of Boyd Group Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$268.33.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 4.2%

BYD opened at C$242.94 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$186.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$258.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 328.30, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$224.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$221.15.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1452646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a Canadian corporation and controls The Boyd Group Inc and its subsidiaries. Boyd Group Services Inc shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD.TO and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol BGSI. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc or Boyd Group Services Inc, please visit our website at https://www.boydgroup.com .

