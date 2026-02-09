XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $189.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on XPO from $166.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on XPO from $154.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered XPO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.52.

XPO stock opened at $203.82 on Friday. XPO has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $204.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.17. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.01.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. XPO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,079,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in XPO by 86.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 67.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in XPO by 128.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in XPO by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 933,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,705,000 after buying an additional 76,847 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO beat fourth-quarter estimates on both revenue and adjusted EPS (reported $0.88 adj. EPS vs. $0.76 consensus; revenue $2.01B vs. $1.95B est.), which validates near-term operating strength and drove buying interest.

Management signaled an industrial demand recovery in early innings — CEO remarks and the earnings presentation highlight improving volumes in industrial end markets, which supports upside to revenue and utilization.

XPO outlined $500M–$600M of planned 2026 capex tied to AI-driven productivity and explicit margin-expansion initiatives — this suggests management is investing to boost throughput and margins, a favorable signal for future profitability.

Macro tailwinds referenced by commentators — including a pickup in manufacturing activity per the ISM — are cited as a catalyst that could further lift freight volumes and pricing power. Coverage noting the stock's strong YTD performance highlights investor momentum.

JPMorgan raised its price target from $160 to $189 and kept an "overweight" rating — the raise is a positive signal from a major sell-side shop, though the new target remains below the current market level, implying mixed near-term analyst expectations.

Company materials (earnings slide deck and call presentation) are available and provide more color on segment trends and guidance; these items help investors model forward performance but contain no material surprises beyond the quarter and capex plan.

On a GAAP basis, diluted EPS declined (reported $0.50 vs. $0.63 a year ago), and adjusted EPS was roughly flat year-over-year — a reminder that profitability still faces headwinds and that some of the upside is tied to execution of margin initiatives.

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company’s operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

