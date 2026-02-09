Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Argus from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $304.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.65.

Amgen Trading Up 4.5%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $384.20 on Friday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $261.43 and a 12-month high of $385.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 66.90%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 165.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $1,841,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,590,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Key Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target to $400 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in Amgen’s outlook and providing fresh positive momentum for the stock. Read More.

Argus raised its price target to $400 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in Amgen’s outlook and providing fresh positive momentum for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat Street estimates and management’s commentary pushed the shares to a new 12‑month high — the earnings beat and upgraded FY‑2026 guidance underpin the rally. Read More.

Q4 results beat Street estimates and management’s commentary pushed the shares to a new 12‑month high — the earnings beat and upgraded FY‑2026 guidance underpin the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Clinical progress: Amgen advanced xaluritamig into a first‑in‑human Phase 1b trial for hard‑to‑treat Ewing sarcoma — a development that adds long‑term pipeline upside if the program shows activity. Read More.

Clinical progress: Amgen advanced xaluritamig into a first‑in‑human Phase 1b trial for hard‑to‑treat Ewing sarcoma — a development that adds long‑term pipeline upside if the program shows activity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Post‑marketing safety study for IMLYGIC in melanoma reached completion — reduces an uncertainty from the label/safety perspective and may support that asset’s commercial outlook. Read More.

Post‑marketing safety study for IMLYGIC in melanoma reached completion — reduces an uncertainty from the label/safety perspective and may support that asset’s commercial outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target to $347 but kept a Neutral rating; the new PT still implies downside versus the current price, creating mixed signals for investors. Read More.

Guggenheim raised its price target to $347 but kept a Neutral rating; the new PT still implies downside versus the current price, creating mixed signals for investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank moved its target to $295 and maintained a Hold — another measured call that tempers the enthusiasm from Buy-rated upgrades. Read More.

Deutsche Bank moved its target to $295 and maintained a Hold — another measured call that tempers the enthusiasm from Buy-rated upgrades. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes rotation into defensive/health names and institutional buying as contributors to the stock’s move to multi‑month highs — a broader-market technical tailwind rather than company‑specific news. Read More.

Market commentary notes rotation into defensive/health names and institutional buying as contributors to the stock’s move to multi‑month highs — a broader-market technical tailwind rather than company‑specific news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CVS said it will replace Amgen’s and Lilly’s bone‑disease treatments with lower‑cost alternatives on some preferred drug lists starting April 1 — a material commercial headwind for the affected product sales. Read More.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

See Also

