Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$102.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Finning International alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FTT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Finning International from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$68.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$88.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTT

Finning International Price Performance

About Finning International

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$88.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.95. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$34.59 and a 12 month high of C$89.85.

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.