Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$38.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$43.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of ERO opened at C$41.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.66. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$13.17 and a 52-week high of C$53.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$246.59 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 4.7442244 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ero Copper

In other news, Director John H. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.11, for a total transaction of C$781,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 377,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,688,825.52. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.