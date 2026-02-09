WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Raised to $121.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $117.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
WEC has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.13.
View Our Latest Report on WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.4%
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.
WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.88%.
Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,099,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,334,401,000 after buying an additional 819,627 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 30,697.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 620,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,111,000 after acquiring an additional 618,550 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 774,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,028 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 943,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,361,000 after acquiring an additional 581,748 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,028,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WEC Energy Group News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting WEC Energy Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — WEC reported $1.42 EPS and revenue above forecasts, and management said it will add more renewable assets as part of growth plans. WEC Energy Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, to Add More Renewable Assets
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/target lift — Mizuho raised its price target to $121 and put an “outperform” rating on WEC, signaling analyst confidence in the company’s growth path. WEC price target raised by Mizuho
- Positive Sentiment: Large capital plan and long‑term growth target — WEC outlined a $37.5 billion capital plan and targets 7–8% annual EPS growth through 2030, citing rising data‑center demand and investment in renewables. This supports long‑term earnings visibility. WEC Energy outlines $37.5B capital plan and 7-8% annual EPS growth through 2030
- Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guidance essentially in line — WEC set FY2026 EPS guidance at $5.510–$5.610, roughly centered near Street estimates but slightly below consensus midpoint, leaving limited near‑term upside from guidance alone.
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue and full‑year EPS trends show near‑term softness — quarterly revenue fell ~8.8% year‑over‑year and full‑year GAAP EPS was slightly lower than 2024, signaling demand/volume variability that may pressure short‑term sentiment. WEC Q4 earnings and revenue details WEC Energy Group posts 2025 results
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.
Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WEC Energy Group
- The day the gold market broke
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.