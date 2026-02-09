WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Raised to $121.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $117.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.13.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $111.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $99.89 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.73.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.88%.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,099,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,334,401,000 after buying an additional 819,627 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 30,697.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 620,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,111,000 after acquiring an additional 618,550 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 774,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,028 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 943,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,361,000 after acquiring an additional 581,748 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,028,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

