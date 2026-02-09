Haemonetics’ (HAE) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Haemonetics from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

Haemonetics Trading Down 8.7%

HAE opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.28. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $47.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Haemonetics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $338.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company’s offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company’s product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

