Sunesis Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 270,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,826,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 41.5% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance
VTI stock opened at $340.96 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42. The stock has a market cap of $580.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.34.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.
