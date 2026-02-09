Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 353,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $197.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.84. The company has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. HSBC raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.78.

In other news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $4,881,825.00. Following the sale, the director owned 308,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,977,771.12. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total transaction of $306,436.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,720.16. The trade was a 21.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,636. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

