MB Generational Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $340.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.34. The company has a market capitalization of $580.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.