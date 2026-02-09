Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB):

2/3/2026 – Prosperity Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/2/2026 – Prosperity Bancshares had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/2/2026 – Prosperity Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

1/29/2026 – Prosperity Bancshares was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/29/2026 – Prosperity Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

1/29/2026 – Prosperity Bancshares had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Prosperity Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Hovde Group from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Prosperity Bancshares had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/7/2026 – Prosperity Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/7/2026 – Prosperity Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $83.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Prosperity Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $40,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,496. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harrison Stafford II sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $56,608.00. Following the sale, the director owned 107,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,637,622.12. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $1,135,729 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company for Prosperity Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company provides deposit products, business and real estate lending, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services.

Originally chartered in 1911 as First National Bank in McKinney, Texas, the organization rebranded to Prosperity Bank in 2009 following a series of strategic acquisitions aimed at deepening its regional presence.

