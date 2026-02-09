Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,286,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 372.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,318,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,110,000 after buying an additional 9,710,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,551,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,530,000 after buying an additional 4,372,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,653,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,458,000 after buying an additional 1,838,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,248,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,343 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $81.05 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

