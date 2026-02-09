Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE $EFO

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,295 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.07% of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE during the third quarter worth $4,183,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFO opened at $72.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53. ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $72.52.

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada. The MSCI EAFE Index consists of 21 developed market country indexes, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

