ProShare Advisors LLC Has $313.47 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,309,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 328,009 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $313,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,884,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 204,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 25,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 61,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total transaction of $539,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 156,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,725,789.73. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total value of $306,436.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,720.16. This trade represents a 21.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,457 shares of company stock worth $11,149,636. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $197.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $220.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.