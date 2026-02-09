Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Holdings Decreased by Aegis Wealth Management LLC

Aegis Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. InvesTrust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. InvesTrust now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $206.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $206.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.99 and its 200-day moving average is $187.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

