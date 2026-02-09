Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys New Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 26,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth $274,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 21.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNTH. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $64.89 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $111.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Lantheus had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $384.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company’s portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

