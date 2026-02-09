Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 574,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,654 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 41,295,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,800 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,073,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,881,000 after purchasing an additional 404,526 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,696,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,455,000 after buying an additional 4,306,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 697,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 69,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $371,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,630. This represents a 68.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 77,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,340,576.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 367,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,224. This represents a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,060 shares of company stock worth $12,254,965. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TEVA opened at $34.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

