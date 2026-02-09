Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Sells 6,675 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Flutter Entertainment comprises 1.9% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,519,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,924,000 after purchasing an additional 248,109 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,864,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,629,000 after purchasing an additional 68,186 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.43.

FLUT stock opened at $152.56 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1-year low of $148.10 and a 1-year high of $313.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.64 and its 200-day moving average is $240.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.25. Flutter Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Flutter Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

