Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $30.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,256,000 after acquiring an additional 851,110 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,215,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,922,000 after purchasing an additional 156,187 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165,663 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,318,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,654,000 after buying an additional 191,399 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,886,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,829,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $468.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $486.34 and a 200-day moving average of $478.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $505.38. The company has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.