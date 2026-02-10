Alma Metals (ASX:ALM) Insider Alasdair Cooke Buys 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Free Report) insider Alasdair Cooke acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$52,000.00.
Alasdair Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 27th, Alasdair Cooke bought 3,500,000 shares of Alma Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$49,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 7th, Alasdair Cooke purchased 15,000,000 shares of Alma Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$90,000.00.
- On Friday, January 2nd, Alasdair Cooke acquired 14,465,913 shares of Alma Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$101,261.39.
- On Wednesday, December 24th, Alasdair Cooke acquired 10,000,000 shares of Alma Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00.
- On Monday, December 1st, Alasdair Cooke bought 8,000,000 shares of Alma Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$56,000.00.
Alma Metals Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.10.
Alma Metals Company Profile
Australian base metals exploration
