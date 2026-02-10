Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.50.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHM shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.
GHM stock opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. Graham has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $87.95. The company has a market cap of $940.30 million, a P/E ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.36 million. Graham had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Graham will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.
The company’s technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.
