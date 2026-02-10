Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHM shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 77.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,781 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 39.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Graham by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 84,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

GHM stock opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. Graham has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $87.95. The company has a market cap of $940.30 million, a P/E ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.36 million. Graham had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Graham will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company’s technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

