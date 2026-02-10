Maximus (NYSE:MMS) CFO David Mutryn Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) CFO David Mutryn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,597.94. This trade represents a 2.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maximus Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE MMS opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.56. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Maximus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Maximus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 123.1% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc (NYSE: MMS) is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

Featured Stories

