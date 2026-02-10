SVB Wealth LLC Sells 2,742 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $266.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $271.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.