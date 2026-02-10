Finder Energy (ASX:FDR) Insider Frederick Wehr Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Finder Energy Holdings Ltd (ASX:FDR – Get Free Report) insider Frederick Wehr sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.43, for a total value of A$64,200.00.

Frederick Wehr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Frederick Wehr acquired 81,081 shares of Finder Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.37 per share, with a total value of A$29,999.97.

Finder Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.53.

Finder Energy Company Profile

Oil and gas exploration

