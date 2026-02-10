Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Holdings Trimmed by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,349 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 442,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.3% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.75 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $50.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 13,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $603,941.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 57,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,185.44. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 36,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,906 over the last ninety days. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

