CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Vice Chairman Charles Guthrie Sells 1,913 Shares

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Charles Guthrie sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $71,450.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,330.60. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $187.12 million, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 6.09%.The company had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBFV. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CB Financial Services from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CB Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 89.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 902.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Through its subsidiary, Community Bank & Trust, F.S.B., the company provides a comprehensive suite of retail and commercial banking services. Its primary focus is meeting the financial needs of individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients within its regional footprint.

The company’s deposit product lineup includes checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

