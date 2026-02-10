Venture Minerals (ASX:VMS) Insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz Acquires 250,000 Shares

Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.20 per share, with a total value of A$51,000.00.

Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz purchased 9,318 shares of Venture Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,956.78.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz purchased 90,682 shares of Venture Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.21 per share, with a total value of A$18,771.17.

The firm has a market cap of $29.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.91.

Venture Minerals Company Profile

Venture Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for tin, tungsten, nickel, copper, lithium, gold, iron, zinc, REE, and PGE deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Mount Lindsay project that covers an area of approximately 178 square kilometers located in north-western Tasmania. The company also holds 100% interest in the Brothers project along with the Iron Duke JV project that covers 1,091 square kilometers located in Western Australia; and the Bandy project that covers 809 square kilometers tenement package located in Western Australia.

