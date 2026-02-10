iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Bought by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $460.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $471.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

