Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) SVP Amir Kazmi Purchases 2,545 Shares of Stock

Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) SVP Amir Kazmi acquired 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.27 per share, with a total value of $99,942.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,979.73. This represents a 6.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ralliant Stock Performance

RAL opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ralliant Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Ralliant’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

RAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Ralliant from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ralliant from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Ralliant during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,477,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter worth $1,410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter worth $18,494,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ralliant by 5,269.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 317,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 311,134 shares during the period.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

