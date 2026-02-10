Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,718.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,343,000 after buying an additional 35,380,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,584,000 after acquiring an additional 322,704 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,369 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,511,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,196,000 after purchasing an additional 295,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,364,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,908,000 after purchasing an additional 34,896 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $229.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $230.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.26.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

