iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Bought by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,616,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,859,433,000 after buying an additional 472,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,178,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,764,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,779 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,747,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,456,114,000 after purchasing an additional 648,801 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,230,003,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,037.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,533 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $266.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.30.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
