BrightView (NYSE:BV) Director William Cornog Acquires 5,000 Shares

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) Director William Cornog purchased 5,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $67,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
BrightView Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of BV stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -672.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). BrightView had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 1.90%.The company had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BrightView from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BrightView from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.52.
BrightView Inc (NYSE:BV) is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company’s core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.
BrightView’s service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.
