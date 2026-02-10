BrightView (NYSE:BV) Director William Cornog Acquires 5,000 Shares

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) Director William Cornog purchased 5,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $67,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BV stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -672.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). BrightView had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 1.90%.The company had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BrightView by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 90,627 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in BrightView by 7.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BrightView by 54.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,456,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 512,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 167,966 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BrightView from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BrightView from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.52.

BrightView Inc (NYSE:BV) is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company’s core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.

BrightView’s service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.

