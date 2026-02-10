Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a report on Friday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 2,425.8% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 110,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after purchasing an additional 105,863 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the third quarter valued at $33,173,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,310,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,602,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste stock opened at $369.89 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a 1-year low of $249.21 and a 1-year high of $374.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.19 and a 200-day moving average of $320.54.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR) is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

