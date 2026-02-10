WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Shari Kruzinski Sells 1,000 Shares

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFSGet Free Report) EVP Shari Kruzinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $70,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,274. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $71.32.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.36 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,860,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $8,834,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,190.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 141,356 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,031,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,653,000 after purchasing an additional 138,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 928,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

WSFS Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for WSFS Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. The company traces its roots to the Safe Deposit & Trust Company, founded in 1832, and formally organized as WSFS Financial in the mid-1980s. Over its long history, WSFS has grown through a combination of organic expansion and selective acquisitions to serve a broad base of individual, commercial and institutional clients.

WSFS Bank offers a full suite of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

