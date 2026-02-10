Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,152 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $460.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $471.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

