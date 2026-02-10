Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) SVP Ignacio Walker Sells 1,156 Shares of Stock

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) SVP Ignacio Walker sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total value of $223,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,104.60. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AVY stock opened at $189.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.45. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $196.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 33.84%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVY. Argus set a $200.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

