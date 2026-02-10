Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Insider Michael Kenison Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) insider Michael Kenison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,560. This trade represents a 6.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Proto Labs Stock Down 1.9%
Shares of PRLB opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 1.24. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.58 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Proto Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.
Proto Labs, Inc is a digital manufacturing company that offers on-demand production services for custom parts and prototypes. Utilizing technologies such as 3D printing (additive manufacturing), CNC machining and injection molding, the company transforms digital CAD designs into functional parts on accelerated timelines. Its platform-driven process combines automated quoting, rapid tool generation and manufacturing execution to serve product developers, engineers and small- to medium-sized production runs.
Founded in 1999 by Larry Lukis, Proto Labs has championed the application of digital workflows to traditional manufacturing methods.
