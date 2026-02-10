Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) SVP Gary Croke Sells 6,914 Shares

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) SVP Gary Croke sold 6,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $181,146.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,341.60. This trade represents a 13.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aviat Networks Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.85. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $337.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 3.27%.The firm had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 648,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 60,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 494,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 226,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVNW. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. B. Riley Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Aviat Networks, Inc is a specialist in wireless transport solutions, designing, manufacturing and selling microwave networking products that enable the secure and reliable transmission of data, voice and video. The company’s offerings address mission-critical communications needs for a broad range of end markets, including telecommunications service providers, utilities, government agencies and enterprises. Its product portfolio spans high-capacity packet microwave radios, IP transport systems and network management software.

Aviat’s core product lines include the WTM series of packet microwave platforms, which deliver scalable throughput and advanced resilience features, and the Eclipse packet microwave systems, which combine broadband capacity with synchronization, security and quality-of-service capabilities.

