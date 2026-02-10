Versor Investments LP Increases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 198.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% during the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 55,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $10,589,976.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,158,665.60. This trade represents a 31.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.76, for a total transaction of $239,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,015.12. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,289 shares of company stock valued at $12,318,360. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $191.30 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $157.20 and a fifty-two week high of $197.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

